Bengaluru techies to teach in government schools; you can too!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a large section of the city’s techies expressing their interest to teach at government schools, the state government will be allowing volunteers to take classes on Saturdays.

The Department of State Education, Research and Training (DSERT) will allow volunteers to start teaching this academic year. This will be done under the ‘Shaalege Banni Shanivara’ (come to school on Saturdays) scheme.

Officials in the department confirmed that the scheme will be re-launched, after three years. “There are hardly two months left for this academic year. We will launch it from next year,” a senior official from the DSERT said.

Those interested will have to first seek permission from the head of the school concerned, provide their profile information along with their residential address. They must also give a written undertaking stating the time period they wish to be associated with the school.

The volunteers are free to select a school of their choice and there are no restrictions on the selection of schools. One is also free to choose a subject of their interest and inform the head of the institute. On Saturdays, the classes will be held between 7.30 am and 12 noon, as most employees have the weekends off.

Re-launching the scheme

The programme was launched during 2015 and was quite successful but stopped with the transfer of the then director of the DSERT. Popular demand has led to the decision of re-launching the programme.