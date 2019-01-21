2 held over fake surety documents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Basaveshwaranagar police have arrested two men for creating fake certificates to give surety to the court as well as the police station over an assault case. The arrested are Suresh Babu (23) and his friend Govindraj (32), both natives of Gouribidanuru in Chikkaballapur.

Police said they had recently arrested one Shivakumar (35) on charges of kicking a woman at a petrol pump and had produced him before the court. Shivakumar was given surety by Suresh Babu and released on bail.

Police had called Babu to the station to verify his details. He claimed to be a teacher in a government school. On verifying, cops came to know that Babu had produced fake certificates. He had been helped by his friend Govindraj, who provided duplicate seals and forged the signature of the block education officer. Both Babu and Govindraj were taken into police custody.

Police said that Babu confessed to have taken Rs 5,000 from Shivakumar to give surety before the court. Babu was also found to be involved in 20 more similar cases.