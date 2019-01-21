Brave techie in Bengaluru attacks man, foils bid to rape her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a daring act, a 23-year-old woman techie attacked a man with a hammer after he barged into her house and attempted to rape her. The incident took place at Chinnappanahalli on Old Airport Road early on Friday. The accused is still at large.

A senior police officer said around 4.30am the miscreant broke open the locked house on the second floor when the woman who works as a software engineer in a private firm was asleep. She heard the sound and came to the living room to see what was happening. The man threatened her saying he was carrying a gun and could shoot her, and started to sexually assault her. As she tried to push him away, he slapped her and also hit on her neck and hands repeatedly. The woman, however, managed to take a hammer kept nearby the chair, and attacked him while screaming for help. Neighbours rushed to the techie’s help and the accused jumped off the second floor to escape.

The woman hails from North India. She told police that she had never seen the accused before but could identify him as he had not covered his face. The accused aged around 30 to 35 years was speaking English and he told the woman that his name was Arun. The premise she was staying in for the past four years did not have a CCTV camera.