BWSSB works to immunise pipelines against power failure

By S Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Tuesday, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will undertake a major refurbishment work in its mammoth distribution pipelines that supply Cauvery water to the city. Work will be carried out at Torekadanahalli, Harohalli and Tataguni pumping stations.

The whole process is being carried to safeguard the pipelines in case of sudden power shutdowns, said S V Ramesh, Chief Engineer (Kaveri) and Additional Chief Engineer, Maintenance at BWSSB.

In the event of power failure, the water which is heading towards the city comes back to the pipeline suddenly with full force, he said. “This will result in major ruptures to the interiors of the mammoth pipelines which could cause a blast of the pipes or result in pipelines leaking. It is referred to as water haemorrhage. To counter that, we need massive shock absorbers, which is precisely what we are attempting to create inside pipelines,” Ramesh explained.

An engineer involved in the operations said, “It is a tedious and risky job. Our staff would enter the pipelines to carry out these tasks. This is the second time BWSSB is doing this job.”

Water supply to be hit on Tuesday, Wednesday

Bengaluru: Water supply in many parts of the city will be affected on Tuesday and Wednesday as Cauvery water supply to the city will be shutdown partially. This is due to refurbishment work and protective air bladders to be installed at pumping stations at TK Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni. According to a BWSSB’s official release, these areas will be affected: Yeshwanthpur, Malleswaram, Mathikere, Gokul Extension, Jayamahal, Vasanth Nagar, Muthyalanagar, RT Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Bharatinagar, Sudhamanagar, Palace Guttahalli, Machalibetta, Fraser Town, Wilson Garden, Hombegowda Nagar, Pillanna Garden, Banappa Park, Shivajinagar, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Chikka Lalbagh, Gavipura, Byatarayanapura, Majestic, Kasturba Road, Madivala, Yelechenahalli, ISRO Layout, Poornaprajna Layout, Neelasandra, KR Market, Sampangiramanagar, Kumaraswamy Layout, Banashankari, BSK 2nd and 3rd Stage, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Banagirinagar, Basavangudi, Okalipuram, Chamarajpet, Padmanabhanagar, Hosakerehalli, Byrasandra, Lingarajapuram, Janaki Ram Layout, RS Palya, Johnson Market, Adugodi, Domlur, BTM Layout, CLR Bapujinagar, Mysuru Road, Srirampur, Indranagar 1st Stage, Shrinagar, Ulsoor Shanthinagar, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Cholurpalya, Richmond Road, Ashok Nagar, Murphy Town, Ejipura, Muneshwaranagar, VV Puram, Chikpet, Kathriguppe, Mavalli, Goripalya, Telecom Layout, Padarayanpura, Gandhinagar, MG Road and surrounding areas.

