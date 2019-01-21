Cleaner who molested girl in moving Bengaluru bus absconding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 23-year-old cleaner who molested a female engineering student in a moving bus is still at large. He reportedly went to his native place, Hubballi soon after the incident. RMC Yard Police have gathered information about him. It was found that he did not meet his parents, as planned, and the police feel he might have gone absconding fearing the consequences. The incident took place a week ago when the girl was returning to the city from her native place, Shivamogga, to write exams.

A senior police officer said a team was sent to his native place to nab him. However, as he was aware that the police were looking for him, he changed his location. “We are also tracking his mobile tower locations. He will soon be nabbed. His parents are also shocked over the incident. We do not want to disclose his name until his arrest,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, a statement has been recorded from the owner of Vijayalakshmi Travels. Evidently, the owners had not checked the accused’s background before hiring him. He had joined the company four months ago, and the police have decided to book the owner of the company, for failing to verify the background of the cleaner before hiring him. CCTV footage from the locality, where he de-boarded the bus, has recovered and examined as part of the investigation.

It may be recalled that on January 14, the driver of a bus was thrashed by the relatives of the 19-year-old victim, after she was allegedly molested by the cleaner of the same bus. While the girl has filed a complaint against the cleaner, the driver too filed a complaint against her and her relatives. He

accused them of hitting him with a slipper, for an incident where he was not at fault.

Incidentally, the driver was the first to file a complaint, following which, the victim and her family members filed a complaint accusing the cleaner for molesting her during the journey on January 14.