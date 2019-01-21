Home Cities Bengaluru

Cry for bus stop at Nayandahalli Metro station falls on deaf ears

Having recently taken charge, Shivayogi Kalasad, managing director of KSRTC, said suggestions from the public will be discussed with the KSRTC divisional in charge for South.

Published: 21st January 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite thousands of commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru on a daily basis, repeated requests for a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stop towards Nayandahalli Metro station on Mysore Road have gone unheard.

Currently, those travelling to the city from Mysuru have to alight at Nayandahalli bus stop and walk 200 metres through a jam-packed four-way junction, in order to reach the Metro station. Ravikant Dubey (62), said, “I have been doing this for two years now. If there is a KSRTC bus stop at the Metro station, I can avoid this struggle.”

Weaving through Nayandahalli is a challenge, not only because of the traffic density but also because of poor road conditions. Vineet Poojari, a resident of Mysuru who travels to the city frequently, said he has to often run to cross the street in order to avoid the cars rushing around the junction. “How can a senior citizen do the same?” he questioned.

Three-months pregnant Garima J, a Mysuru resident, has shifted to her relatives’ place in Hosekerehalli to avoid the chaos of navigating through  Nayandahalli junction.

While, over 150 buses ply between the city and Mysuru every day, a BMTC spokesperson said, “We have not barred any KSRTC buses moving into the city from halting at the Metro station.However, all KSRTC buses move over the Nayandahalli flyover.”

Having recently taken charge, Shivayogi Kalasad, managing director of KSRTC, said suggestions from the public will be discussed with the KSRTC divisional in charge for South.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC Nayandahalli Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp