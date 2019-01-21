Cry for bus stop at Nayandahalli Metro station falls on deaf ears

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite thousands of commuters travelling between Bengaluru and Mysuru on a daily basis, repeated requests for a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stop towards Nayandahalli Metro station on Mysore Road have gone unheard.

Currently, those travelling to the city from Mysuru have to alight at Nayandahalli bus stop and walk 200 metres through a jam-packed four-way junction, in order to reach the Metro station. Ravikant Dubey (62), said, “I have been doing this for two years now. If there is a KSRTC bus stop at the Metro station, I can avoid this struggle.”

Weaving through Nayandahalli is a challenge, not only because of the traffic density but also because of poor road conditions. Vineet Poojari, a resident of Mysuru who travels to the city frequently, said he has to often run to cross the street in order to avoid the cars rushing around the junction. “How can a senior citizen do the same?” he questioned.

Three-months pregnant Garima J, a Mysuru resident, has shifted to her relatives’ place in Hosekerehalli to avoid the chaos of navigating through Nayandahalli junction.

While, over 150 buses ply between the city and Mysuru every day, a BMTC spokesperson said, “We have not barred any KSRTC buses moving into the city from halting at the Metro station.However, all KSRTC buses move over the Nayandahalli flyover.”

Having recently taken charge, Shivayogi Kalasad, managing director of KSRTC, said suggestions from the public will be discussed with the KSRTC divisional in charge for South.