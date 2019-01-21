‘Do your best or don’t do it at all’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After his open heart surgery in 2017, it was one of those rare moments when Dr VA Sastry had a lot of free time on his hands. “It feels good when you’re 75 and you think about the things that happened when you were four,” he says. This was one of the reasons why Dr Sastry penned his journey from a village boy in Andhra Pradesh to being one of the most sought person in the software field.

From getting Infosys to becoming an ISO 9000:1 certified company to bringing punctuality in every one of his workplaces, Unfiltered Me tells stories of inspiration and challenges that Dr Sastry believes to have led him to becoming a successful person.

“I will not deny that there was luck involved when, in 1990, among hundreds of eligible people, Infosys asked me to be a part of their board of directors, in charge of the quality and productivity division. But it was also because I’m a stickler to quality. I believe that if you do something, do your best job or don’t do it at all. The thread that connects all my successes is that I gave my best efforts to whatever I did,” says Dr Sastry, who wrote this book is for today’s youth to take inspiration and not give up on their endeavours and pursue their dreams just like he did – from a small town boy who rose to fame only with sheer hard workDr Sastry’s personal favourites include books by Thomas Hardy.

“I’ve read Mayor of Casterbridge two or three times. His descriptions are so vivid that they have stayed with me,” he says. Dr Sastry is glad that he has had the freedom to live the way he wants, to have earned the right to do so – “to do the right thing at the right time, with no ambiguity or constraint associated with it,” he says.