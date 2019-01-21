Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-Indian Air Force personnel assaulted in Bengaluru

The incident took place around 8.45 pm, when Manoj, an engineering student of a private college in the city was returning home on his bike.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men attacked an ex-Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel inside his apartment in Palanahalli, near Yelahanka on Saturday night. The attack was followed by a road rage incident in the area.

The incident took place around 8.45 pm, when Manoj, an engineering student of a private college in the city was returning home on his bike. Kamalesh Singh, a retired IAF personnel, who was driving his SUV, hit Manoj’s bike. He did not stop the car to see what had happened and drove into Warriors Apartment, where he lives. Manoj sustained minor injuries, as he fell off the bike after being hit by Kamalesh’s car.
 Thereafter, Manoj along with his family members and friends went to question Kamalesh. When he did not respond, they beat up the ex IAF personnel.

Both Monoj and Kamalesh have filed complaints at Yelahanka police station. CCTV footage from the area has been recovered and both the complainants have been subjected to medical tests for further investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp