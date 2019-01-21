Ex-Indian Air Force personnel assaulted in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of men attacked an ex-Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel inside his apartment in Palanahalli, near Yelahanka on Saturday night. The attack was followed by a road rage incident in the area.

The incident took place around 8.45 pm, when Manoj, an engineering student of a private college in the city was returning home on his bike. Kamalesh Singh, a retired IAF personnel, who was driving his SUV, hit Manoj’s bike. He did not stop the car to see what had happened and drove into Warriors Apartment, where he lives. Manoj sustained minor injuries, as he fell off the bike after being hit by Kamalesh’s car.

Thereafter, Manoj along with his family members and friends went to question Kamalesh. When he did not respond, they beat up the ex IAF personnel.

Both Monoj and Kamalesh have filed complaints at Yelahanka police station. CCTV footage from the area has been recovered and both the complainants have been subjected to medical tests for further investigation.