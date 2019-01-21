Indian Institute of Science scholars form human chain, demand stipend hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Researchers of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) formed a human chain outside the campus on Sunday demanding an 80 per cent hike in their stipend. As part of a nationwide protest on December 21 last year, more than 700 researchers from IISc and other institutes held hands on the streets of the campus for their demands. “The very act of stepping out of our labs and offices nudged the government,” read the IISc Student Council statement.

On January 16, the arrest of hundreds of research scholars in Delhi who had assembled there for a peaceful protest, inspired Sunday’s human chain. “Raising slogans like ‘Jai Anusandhan’ (hail innovation) one day, and putting scholars seeking their rights, behind bars on the next, is an act of complete hypocrisy. We condemn this act,” added the statement.

“Now, is the time for us to stand in solidarity with our fellow students, who travelled all the way to the capital, from different parts of the country,” said one IISc student.