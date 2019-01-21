Increasing traffic on Ganga Nagar Market Road worries vendors, residents

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the main issues that is continuously affecting the city is increasing traffic congestion. The market road in Ganga Nagar is one of the busiest roads as it is located right in between CBI Main Road and the residential Ganga Nagar Extension Layout. One end of the road leads to Bellary Road and the other to RT Nagar. BBMP is re-constructing a portion of Ganga Nagar Market Road and has dug up a 200 metre stretch to work on the storm water drain that falls right in between.

“The sewage line has to be treated first and concrete will be laid after,” said Krishna Murthy, site supervisor. The work started a week ago and it will take another 20 days for it to be completed, he added.

Meanwhile, traffic is severely disrupted on CBI road as well as the residential lanes in Ganga Nagar. During peak hours, the residential areas are flooded by moving vehicles which cause nuisance to the society.

“It has become impossible to step out during the evening. Also shopping at the market has become extremely difficult as we can’t reach the other end of the road,” said Shoba Malikarjuna, a resident of Ganga Nagar. Mohammed Jeelan, a class 8 student of Modern Public School, explained how he takes a different route to reach his school, which now takes him longer than usual.

Not just residents, street vendors are also affected by the sudden drop in business. HM Janardhana, a flower vendor explained how he is not able to meet his daily collection. The fruit and vegetable vendors are facing the same issue and wish the road is repaired at its earliest.

“I do understand people are being affected. I will definitely ask the workers to complete it soon. Also, we are planning on building a concrete lane at the side so that the vendors can put their stalls there,” said Prameela M, Ganga Nagar corporator.