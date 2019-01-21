Home Cities Bengaluru

Increasing traffic on Ganga Nagar Market Road worries vendors, residents

One of the main issues that is continuously affecting the city is increasing traffic congestion.

Published: 21st January 2019 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

The reconstruction of Ganga Nagar Market Road will take 20 days

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the main issues that is continuously affecting the city is increasing traffic congestion. The market road in Ganga Nagar is one of the busiest roads as it is located right in between CBI Main Road and the residential Ganga Nagar Extension Layout. One end of the road leads to Bellary Road and the other to RT Nagar. BBMP is re-constructing a portion of Ganga Nagar Market Road and has dug up a 200 metre stretch to work on the storm water drain that falls right in between.

“The sewage line has to be treated first and concrete will be laid after,” said Krishna Murthy, site supervisor. The work started a week ago and it will take another 20 days for it to be completed, he added.
Meanwhile, traffic is severely disrupted on CBI road as well as the residential lanes in Ganga Nagar. During peak hours, the residential areas are flooded by moving vehicles which cause nuisance to the society. 

“It has become impossible to step out during the evening. Also shopping at the market has become extremely difficult as we can’t reach the other end of the road,” said Shoba Malikarjuna, a resident of Ganga Nagar. Mohammed Jeelan, a class 8 student of Modern Public School, explained how he takes a different route to reach his school, which now takes him longer than usual.

Not just residents, street vendors are also affected by the sudden drop in business. HM Janardhana, a flower vendor explained how he is not able to meet his daily collection. The fruit and vegetable vendors are facing the same issue and wish the road is repaired at its earliest.

“I do understand people are being affected. I will definitely ask the workers to complete it soon. Also, we are planning on building a concrete lane at the side so that the vendors can put their stalls there,” said Prameela M, Ganga Nagar corporator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp