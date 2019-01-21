JC Road multi-parking lot in Bengaluru remains unused

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every vehicle owner complains of the lack of parking space in the city. This gives them no choice but to park their cars and motor bikes by the side of a road, which only adds to the worsening traffic situation. To avoid this, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Paalike (BBMP) owns a multi-level parking lot in JC Road. It is surrounded by the civic body’s head office, Town Hall, Ravindra Kalashetra and the Lalbagh Botanical Gardens.

Despite being in the heart of the city, the parking lot hardly sees any occupancy. The 24-hour parking lot can accommodate 800 bikes and 400 cars, with a minimum charge of `10 per hour for a bike and `30 for a car. However, only 40 per cent of the parking lot is being used by the public.

Instead, seized vehicles by the traffic department are kept in the lot, and a higher number of cars than bikes are parked there. The number of vehicles parked increases only when there is a flower show at Lal Bagh.“It is a one way, so it is difficult to park my vehicle and walk from there. It is better to park the vehicle near the place I visit,” said commuter Arvind G.

Other commuters approached also felt the one-way road and traffic conditions made it difficult for them to park their vehicles at the lot, since walking from there to their destination was a time-consuming affair. A few even said they found the place too dirty and ill-maintained. RV Yuvraj, corporator of Sudham Nagar, promised that they were trying their best to maintain the place.

