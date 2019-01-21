Mega makeover for City railway station on anvil

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon, you will have better passenger amenities at the City Railway station. And when the revamp is completed in phases, it will be an airport-like station with world-class facilities.

Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station is the only one in South Western Railway which has been allotted to the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), the nodal agency for station redevelopment programme. Initially, the Corporation will take over management of all the facilities inside the station and channelise the revenue into improving passenger amenities. In a few years, it will revamp the appearance of the railway station by developing the space above the ten platforms into multi-storeyed commercial ventures.

Anand Vihar and Brijwasan (both in Delhi), Chandigarh, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) and Shivaji Nagar

(Pune) are the other railway stations that have been earmarked to be taken over by the Corporation.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sridhar Vedula, General Manager, ISRDC South Region, said, “We will take over the parking facilities, food stalls, issue of platform tickets and advertisement space inside the railway station very shortly. The revenue generated will be pooled into improving the existing passenger amenities at the station.”

The Corporation’s thrust is to boost the revenues of the Indian Railways, Vedula added. “We will also have the Corporation’s staff standing at various entry points across the station with hand-held machines to issue platform tickets,” the Manager said.

Improvement of food available at the station will be an important focus for the team along with providing more parking space, he said. These aspects form part of the Phase-I project at the station.

“During the next phase, the stations will resemble airports. For instance, Habibganj station in Bhopal which has been revamped with private participation is a world class station now with a five star hotel with 300 rooms inside the station. Gandhinagar in Gujarat is being built on similar lines,” Vedula said.