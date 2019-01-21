Mysterious fire rages for three hours at Varthur Lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An “accidental” fire broke out at a spot in Varthur Lake, Balagere area, around 3 pm Sunday. It extinguished on its own three hours later, as neither firefighters nor the two fire engines, which rushed to the spot, could reach the interior location due to the lack of an approach road.

S S Aravind, Executive Engineer, Bangalore Development Authority, who reached the spot, said the fire died out around 6 pm. “It happened in a sludge area on an island. The 8-acre stretch is surrounded by water. Firefighters and BDA workers could not reach the spot. The depth of the water here is 3 metres, and we were waiting at the lake bund, which is 350 metres away from the spot,” he said.

Superintending Engineer Shivanand said, “There are no specific reasons for the fire breaking out. Maybe someone threw a cigarette butt inside,” he added.

The spot could not be reached by vehicles. “Firefighters took nozzles in their hands and walked to some extent, but were unable to reach the spot. Everyone waited till the fire died out completely and then left,” he added.

Fires on the fringes of lakes have become common in the city, especially at Bellandur and Varthur. The vast and mostly unreachable stretches are open grounds for unscrupulous elements to engage in various activities, which authorities feel cause these outbreaks.