Home Cities Bengaluru

Mysterious fire rages for three hours at Varthur Lake

Fires on the fringes of lakes have become common in the city, especially at Bellandur and Varthur.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Varthur lake | Pushkar v

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An “accidental” fire broke out at a spot in Varthur Lake, Balagere area, around 3 pm Sunday. It extinguished on its own three hours later, as neither firefighters nor the two fire engines, which rushed to the spot, could reach the interior location due to the lack of an approach road.

S S Aravind, Executive Engineer, Bangalore Development Authority, who reached the spot, said the fire died out around 6 pm. “It happened in a sludge area on an island. The 8-acre stretch is surrounded by water. Firefighters and BDA workers could not reach the spot. The depth of the water here is 3 metres, and we were waiting at the lake bund, which is 350 metres away from the spot,” he said.

Superintending Engineer Shivanand said, “There are no specific reasons for the fire breaking out. Maybe someone threw a cigarette butt inside,” he added.

The spot could not be reached by vehicles. “Firefighters took nozzles in their hands and walked to some extent, but were unable to reach the spot. Everyone waited till the fire died out completely and then left,” he added.

Fires on the fringes of lakes have become common in the city, especially at Bellandur and Varthur. The vast and mostly unreachable stretches are open grounds for unscrupulous elements to engage in various activities, which authorities feel cause these outbreaks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varthur lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp