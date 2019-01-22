Home Cities Bengaluru

Kempegowda International Airport to be partially closed for Aero India

 The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will witness a partial closure of operations between February 14 and February 24, to make way for Aero India 2019.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Kempegowda International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will witness a partial closure of operations between February 14 and February 24, to make way for Aero India 2019. The show will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, between February 20 and 24. Operations will be affected from February 14 to allow for practise sessions. 

On Monday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) released a schedule of timings, during which operations would be suspended. Commercial flights from KIA would not be permitted during these timings. BIAL is also in talks with airlines who operate commercial flights during the closing hours, to ensure minimal disruption to passengers.

“Passenger convenience will be ensured with the respective airlines sharing timely communication on the change in airport operations, and the cancelled/revised flight timings during the 2019 Aero India show,” a statement from BIAL said. 

In addition, the BIAL is also working with airport taxi and bus service providers to accommodate passengers reaching the airport, that will see a rise during the reduced operating hours. Traffic on the main airport access road is also likely to be heavier, as the Ballari road, which is used to reach KIA, is located on the same route to the Aero Indian show. Updates for the operations will be updated on the BIAL website, at www.bengaluruairport.com, a statement from BIAL said.  

No commercial operations 
February 14-17: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm 
February 18-19: 
10 am to 12 noon, 
2 pm to 5 pm
February 20: 
9 am to 12 noon, 
2 pm to 5 pm 
February 21 to 24: 10 am to 12 noon, 
2 pm to 5 pm 

fog disrupts ops
Fog affected the movement of flights at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday as well with a total of 23 arriving flights and 6 departing flights being delayed, between 7.49 am and 8.26 am. However, no flights were diverted during the closure of operations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport Aero India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp