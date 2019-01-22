Kempegowda International Airport to be partially closed for Aero India

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will witness a partial closure of operations between February 14 and February 24, to make way for Aero India 2019. The show will be held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, between February 20 and 24. Operations will be affected from February 14 to allow for practise sessions.

On Monday, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) released a schedule of timings, during which operations would be suspended. Commercial flights from KIA would not be permitted during these timings. BIAL is also in talks with airlines who operate commercial flights during the closing hours, to ensure minimal disruption to passengers.

“Passenger convenience will be ensured with the respective airlines sharing timely communication on the change in airport operations, and the cancelled/revised flight timings during the 2019 Aero India show,” a statement from BIAL said.

In addition, the BIAL is also working with airport taxi and bus service providers to accommodate passengers reaching the airport, that will see a rise during the reduced operating hours. Traffic on the main airport access road is also likely to be heavier, as the Ballari road, which is used to reach KIA, is located on the same route to the Aero Indian show. Updates for the operations will be updated on the BIAL website, at www.bengaluruairport.com, a statement from BIAL said.

No commercial operations

February 14-17: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

February 18-19:

10 am to 12 noon,

2 pm to 5 pm

February 20:

9 am to 12 noon,

2 pm to 5 pm

February 21 to 24: 10 am to 12 noon,

2 pm to 5 pm

fog disrupts ops

Fog affected the movement of flights at the Kempegowda International Airport on Monday as well with a total of 23 arriving flights and 6 departing flights being delayed, between 7.49 am and 8.26 am. However, no flights were diverted during the closure of operations.