BBMP to close 7,700 commercial setups by Feb

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The local civic body which has received strict orders by Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, on the closure of all commercial establishments in residential areas and basement spaces in the city, has a long way to go, to complete the task. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that started the drive from January 9, has shut about 716 commercial establishments, as on January 19.

On January 19 alone, BBMP officials closed around 85 commercial establishments in the city, of which 32 commercial establishments were listed in Mahadevapura Zone of BBMP (areas like Whitefield, Varthur, Kadugodi, and others).

Out of the 716 commercial establishments that were closed in ten days, 147 establishments were closed in the East Zone of BBMP (Pulikeshinagar, Sarvajna Nagar and other areas), this is the highest, followed by West Zone (Malleshwaram, Sadashivanagar and other areas), where 126 establishments were closed. The BBMP has so far issued notices to 8,439 commercial establishments in the city of which 7,700 will be shut by February.

East Zone has the highest number of such commercial establishments (3,500), followed by West Zone (2,100) and South Zone (1,400). Speaking to TNIE, Manoranjan Hegade, Chief Health Officer (Public) said, “We will continue the drive till next month until it is ensured that all commercial operations are over in residential areas,” he said.