BESCOM lags in shifting utilities, delays TenderSURE in Majestic

Pedestrians and commuters in Majestic may have to wait longer for better roads as the proposed TenderSURE work in the area will be delayed. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Once the TenderSURE work is complete, electrical wires will go underground | Pushkar V

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pedestrians and commuters in Majestic may have to wait longer for better roads as the proposed TenderSURE work in the area will be delayed. In the coordination meeting conducted by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) complained that work in the areas have been delayed, as Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has not shifted its utilities. 

According to BBMP, the work that should have been completed by December 2019, will be delayed till mid 2020 as BESCOM utilities are being shifted. The BBMP is carrying out the work along 10.50 km stretch around Majestic, on six roads. The project has been funded by the state government under Nagarothana grants, to build TenderSURE roads along Dhanavantri Road, WH Hanumanthappa Road, roads around Gandhinagar, Subedar Chatram Road, Gubbi Thotadappa Road, Roads around KR Market and Ramachandra Rao Road.  

Earlier, the BBMP had attempted to shift utilities belonging to BESCOM and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). However, they could not trace the connection of utilities’ lines that were connected 30 years ago. An official from BBMP told TNIE, “Work will be delayed by four or five months, as the BBMP can streamline the work only after the utilities are shifted.” 

The BBMP has already signed an MoU with BESCOM to the effect that, all its utilities during its projects have to be shifted by the latter itself. BBMP complained to the Chief Secretary, who has instructed BESCOM to shift the utilities immediately, the official added. 

End to dangling wires
With TenderSURE roads in Majestic area, the heart of the city is all set to have underground electrical wire connectivity. KT Nagaraj, Chief Engineer, Project Central, BBMP, said, “There will be no overhead electricity wires in Majestic area as all the electric wires will be connected via ducts beneath Tender SURE footpaths.”

Comments

