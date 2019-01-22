Home Cities Bengaluru

Enough is enough, say Halasuru residents, corporator

Ulsoor is famous for its chic restaurants, tiny lanes with hundreds of apartments as well as the popular Ulsoor lake, one of the city’s largest surviving water bodies.

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Residents claim the last time roads in Ulsoor were tarred was in 1995

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ulsoor is famous for its chic restaurants, tiny lanes with hundreds of apartments as well as the popular Ulsoor lake, one of the city’s largest surviving water bodies. However, for residents of the area, as well as the corporator of the ward, getting any help from the civic authorities to maintain the lake and the area has been an impossible task, they say. 

Starting from the neglected Kalyani in Ulsoor to the dirty condition of the lake, issues with the treatment plant and abandoned vehicles dotting the side of the road, residents say their patience is wearing thin as they wait for some help from the city administration. To add to their woes, the lake itself is in perpetual peril from waste being dumped into it by street vendors as well as other pollutants. 

On Saturday, the city saw a group of residents and NCC cadres clean up the lake just a few months after the Madras Engineer Group and Centre’s soldiers performed a massive operation to clean up the lake from garbage and water hyacinths, an invasive plant species.  “We cleaned some part of the lake and are now focussing on getting the traffic issues sorted. On one side you have old abandoned vehicles and on the other, there are parking violations. Pani puri shops are dumping their waste into the lake. There needs to be CCTV cameras installed to prevent this,” said Poonish Mehra, a RWA (Residents Welfare Association) member. 

Several issues contribute to the traffic, like an auto-repair shop situated outside a college, which blocks traffic. Residents have now started asking if the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is actually interested in doing their jobs in the area. Taking their side is the BBMP corporator himself. Saravana said that Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and Chief Engineer (lakes) B V Sathish, had not being responding to his letters. “The inauguration of the treatment plant in the lake was completed before the elections last year but it is not functioning. Even the MLA is not responding,” he said. 

Residents have been alleging that complaints had been forwarded to the local corporator for the past three years but have failed to see any action take place. “The last time the road was tarred in this area was in 1995. After that only potholes have been filled. The authorities said that white topping would take another 2-3 years. The roads are terrible and there are wheelies done by bikers at night,” said another RWA member.

According to BBMP’s Jagannatha Rao T, Deputy Conservator of Forests, in-charge of the lake, work is progressing normally at the lake premises. “Massive cleaning has been going on for the past three days. The treatment plant is working effectively and has been functioning for the past 4-5 months. We have not received any complaints. Sathish and I went on an inspection to the lake and it is functioning,” he said. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was unavailable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp