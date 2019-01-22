Enough is enough, say Halasuru residents, corporator

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Ulsoor is famous for its chic restaurants, tiny lanes with hundreds of apartments as well as the popular Ulsoor lake, one of the city’s largest surviving water bodies. However, for residents of the area, as well as the corporator of the ward, getting any help from the civic authorities to maintain the lake and the area has been an impossible task, they say.

Starting from the neglected Kalyani in Ulsoor to the dirty condition of the lake, issues with the treatment plant and abandoned vehicles dotting the side of the road, residents say their patience is wearing thin as they wait for some help from the city administration. To add to their woes, the lake itself is in perpetual peril from waste being dumped into it by street vendors as well as other pollutants.

On Saturday, the city saw a group of residents and NCC cadres clean up the lake just a few months after the Madras Engineer Group and Centre’s soldiers performed a massive operation to clean up the lake from garbage and water hyacinths, an invasive plant species. “We cleaned some part of the lake and are now focussing on getting the traffic issues sorted. On one side you have old abandoned vehicles and on the other, there are parking violations. Pani puri shops are dumping their waste into the lake. There needs to be CCTV cameras installed to prevent this,” said Poonish Mehra, a RWA (Residents Welfare Association) member.

Several issues contribute to the traffic, like an auto-repair shop situated outside a college, which blocks traffic. Residents have now started asking if the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is actually interested in doing their jobs in the area. Taking their side is the BBMP corporator himself. Saravana said that Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad and Chief Engineer (lakes) B V Sathish, had not being responding to his letters. “The inauguration of the treatment plant in the lake was completed before the elections last year but it is not functioning. Even the MLA is not responding,” he said.

Residents have been alleging that complaints had been forwarded to the local corporator for the past three years but have failed to see any action take place. “The last time the road was tarred in this area was in 1995. After that only potholes have been filled. The authorities said that white topping would take another 2-3 years. The roads are terrible and there are wheelies done by bikers at night,” said another RWA member.

According to BBMP’s Jagannatha Rao T, Deputy Conservator of Forests, in-charge of the lake, work is progressing normally at the lake premises. “Massive cleaning has been going on for the past three days. The treatment plant is working effectively and has been functioning for the past 4-5 months. We have not received any complaints. Sathish and I went on an inspection to the lake and it is functioning,” he said. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was unavailable.