Home Cities Bengaluru

Fire breaks out near Bellandur lake

BDA Executive Engineer Aravind, Fire Safety official Chouhan and marshals played a crucial role in controlling the fire.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

The fire occurred in the vicinity of Haryana Group Housing Apartment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after fire at Varthur Lake, a fire broke out on private land near Bellandur Lake on Monday evening. It took five hours to douse the blaze. According to a senior BDA official, the fire broke outnear the stormwater drain of the Haryana Group Housing Apartment near the lake. “It is outside the Bellandur Lake’s buffer zone. It seems to be a man-made fire,” he said. 

The fire was initially a minor one and the marshals appointed by the BDA to monitor the lakes attempted to douse it on their own, he said. The fire intensified within two hours and the fire department was alerted.  BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh told The New Indian Express, “Such fires are now becoming a frequent occurrence. We will chalk out an action plan along with the Fire Services department next week on how these fires can be doused as quickly as possible.”

BDA Executive Engineer Aravind, Fire Safety official Chouhan and marshals played a crucial role in controlling the fire. The BDA Commissioner supervised the operation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bellandur Lake Varthur Lake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp