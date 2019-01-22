Fire breaks out near Bellandur lake

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after fire at Varthur Lake, a fire broke out on private land near Bellandur Lake on Monday evening. It took five hours to douse the blaze. According to a senior BDA official, the fire broke outnear the stormwater drain of the Haryana Group Housing Apartment near the lake. “It is outside the Bellandur Lake’s buffer zone. It seems to be a man-made fire,” he said.

The fire was initially a minor one and the marshals appointed by the BDA to monitor the lakes attempted to douse it on their own, he said. The fire intensified within two hours and the fire department was alerted. BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh told The New Indian Express, “Such fires are now becoming a frequent occurrence. We will chalk out an action plan along with the Fire Services department next week on how these fires can be doused as quickly as possible.”

BDA Executive Engineer Aravind, Fire Safety official Chouhan and marshals played a crucial role in controlling the fire. The BDA Commissioner supervised the operation.