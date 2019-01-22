Home Cities Bengaluru

Firm sacks Bengaluru woman for MeToo complaint against male colleague

The woman had accused Gowda of sexually harassing her for a few months and alleged that he used even to masturbate in the chamber during working hours.

Me Too

#MeToo (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 26-year-old woman employee of a Germany-based multinational firm located in Peenya Industrial Area has been ‘sacked’ after she filed a police case against her HR manager, accusing him of sexually harassing and attempting to rape her. The police probing the case are still searching for the accused who has been reportedly changing his locations for the last eight days. No action has been taken against the company’s HR director who failed to act on the woman’s complaints against the manager about sexual harassment at work place.

On January 12, the woman, working as an HR executive in the firm, had lodged a case against Sharath Gowda (38) with the Peenya police. But he reportedly went absconding since an FIR was registered.

The woman had accused Gowda of sexually harassing her for a few months and alleged that he used even to masturbate in the chamber during working hours. She had also alleged that Gowda had attempted to rape her at his residence where he took her after setting out on an official appointment.

A senior police officer said a woman who had come to the station to file a case had sent a message to Gowda stating that she was filing a case, he managed to escape leaving his phone behind at his residence at Nandini Layout.“When we interrogated the company’s HR director Guna K Thanthry about the incident, she stated that Gowda and the woman had mutual consent and thus they had not taken any action against him.

As she approached the police, both were sacked from work the next day. Even two of their colleagues have given statements before the investigation officer about the behaviour of Gowda and the woman,” he said. 

When The New Indian Express contacted, the HR executive said she would fight for justice. However, she said she is yet to receive the sack order from the company. The company apparently has not constituted an internal complaints committee.

