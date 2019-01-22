Food on wheels s‘truck’ down over licence issues 

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Food truck owners remember being welcomed by people who were eager to try a new dining experience. However, 4 years later, most trucks are out of commission or only cater to events. This is because they were unable to source permissions to ply or were asked to leave from several areas.

“When food trucks arrived, the options available multiplied. One could try American, Spanish or Mexican fast food,” said resident Nachiket B. These food trucks were famous in Koramangala, BTM Layout, HSR Layout and Indiranagar.

However, there were complaints that they were shrinking road side parking. Residents also complained of garbage disposal by the eatery. Trucks had to shift repeatedly and eventually a lack of clarity on rules forced most to shut shop.

Now, most trucks have turned to catering at events and private functions instead. According to the Bangalore Food Truck Organization (BFTA) formed in 2015, the group started with 5 trucks which increased to 48 and now they have 20 trucks out of which only 8 are working and they exclusively cater only to events.

“We could not work under the pressure of being chased from one place to another,” said Varun Sequira, president of BFTA. Varun Srikanth, Founder of ‘Food Truck League’ said that they would love to be back on the road and that they were waiting for a clear picture about food truck licences from the BBMP.