Got off at the wrong station or exit? Blame it on Namma Metro’s ‘D’-rated signboard 

Ranjani Madhavan

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A pilot survey conducted on the Baiyappanahalli Metro station by Citizens for Sustainability (CiFoS) has given a poor rating to the Metro style of signages, which scored minimally in terms of conveying information. The survey rated the level of service (LOS) of multi-modal signages, station specific signages and multimodal integration to be poor. While signages were rated at LOS D (the least score), the multimodal integration was LOS C (below average). The survey was done as a part of the Station Access Mobility Program and the results have been submitted to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) twice.

Multi-modal signage was rated at 5.5

Co-founder of CiFoS Sathya Sankaran said, “We had two indexes- multimodal integration index and two, information and wayfinding index. Data collection took a month.”The information and wayfinding index has two categories under it, one that rates station specific signages such as restroom, elevator, station amenities and others.

The multimodal integration index measures how much proximity exists between metro and other modes of transport such as buses, autos, cabs, etc and how safe they are to access. The second category refers to information such as where the bus stand is, what kind of bus one can take from there, etc.

“A commuter who wants to head towards Whitefield for instance, may accidentally get off at the wrong exit in Baiyappanahalli metro station, due to lack of signages.

They will be stranded on the wrong exit not knowing how to reach their destination,” explained Sankaran.Signages directing the commuter to the desired suburban train platform is another gap surveyors found.“The wayfinding board in most stations is inadequate. The map just shows what are the localities in a 500 meter distance from the metro,” added Sankaran.

On a scale of 37, the multi-modal signage was rated at 5.5. On a scale of 92, the station specific signage was graded at 34. Overall, the signanges were rated at ‘D’ level of service, which is the least score.

As for multi-modal integration, Baiyappanahalli metro station was ranked at C, which is below average.

“We have recently shared the report with officials and hope the data will be useful for the newly constituted connectivity and asset management team, who will be working on improving first and last mile connectivity for passengers,” said Sankaran.