HC issues notice to BBMP on land grab

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and other officials in relation to a PIL seeking directions to BBMP to protect the government land worth crores near Basavanagudi police station.

Hearing a petition filed by city-based advocate NP Amrutesh, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued notice to the Commissioner. According to the petition, the land in dispute, measuring 2,544 sqft and used as an access road from KR Road, belongs to BBMP.

According to the guidance value, the property is worth `7.63 crore and will be `200 crore if a builder is allowed to develop it by constructing apartments there. The petitioner further claimed that the said property is allegedly grabbed by a builder to construct some 90-odd apartments in collusion with land owners of adjoining properties. The hearing has been adjourned to January 28.