Home Cities Bengaluru

HC issues notice to BBMP on land grab

Hearing a petition filed by city-based advocate NP Amrutesh, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued notice to the Commissioner.

Published: 22nd January 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and other officials in relation to a PIL seeking directions to BBMP to protect the government land worth crores near Basavanagudi police station. 

Hearing a petition filed by city-based advocate NP Amrutesh, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued notice to the Commissioner. According to the petition, the land in dispute, measuring 2,544 sqft and used as an access road from KR Road, belongs to BBMP.  

According to the guidance value, the property is worth `7.63 crore and will be `200 crore if a builder is allowed to develop it by constructing apartments there. The petitioner further claimed that the said property is allegedly grabbed by a builder to construct some 90-odd apartments in collusion with land owners of adjoining properties. The hearing has been adjourned to January 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp