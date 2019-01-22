Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I am not sorry for choosing Vicky Donor ’

I am glad my films and decisions are working.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Does actor Ayushmann Khurrana cringe for having done films around taboo topics, or Nargis Fakri for her life choices? A campaign,#IAMNOTSORRY launched by 92.7 BIG FM has actors, including Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Nargis Fakri, Sunny Leone supporting the campaign by sharing their ‘I Am Not Sorry’ stories.

The initiative aims at encouraging people who think differently and revolves around the concept of breaking barriers and inspiring listeners with stories of individuals who are breaking stereotypes and are not afraid or apologetic of their choices. The campaign  was trending at fourth place on Twitter after its launch.

Speaking about his #IAmNotSorry story, the Khurrana said, “I am not sorry for choosing Vicky Donor because its subject was a taboo. Rather, it ushered people and became a drawing room for discussions. I did ‘Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha’ where I get married to a fat girl which is kind of body-shaming. I am not sorry for the brave choices which I have made when it come to films. I have sometimes rejected roles as a commercial actor in a conventional way.

I am glad my films and decisions are working. These movies aren’t only a medium for entertainment; they add value to the cinema-medium.”Agrees actor Sunny Leone who said, “I am not sorry for anything that I have done in my life and I am proud of myself. I believe, whatever you do, you should do it from your heart.”

