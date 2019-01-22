Party with your pets at this resort soon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Carnivals are fun but why should your furry friend miss out on all the fun? The city will soon witness a carnival, or rather a ‘furrnival’ for your dogs to run wild and free.The party will include interactive games and music. You can also get a chance to interact with dog trainers or groom your pooch at the grooming corner.

An adoption drive will

also be conducted at the event

If you aren’t a pet parent but are looking at becoming one, the resort is also promoting an adoption drive, which is conducted by Charlie Animal Rescue Centre (CARE).“We wanted to create a carnival for both pets and pet parents. It is a one-day event from 11am to 8pm.

Pets have become closer to their parents than ever and it is a pride for the pet parents to see their dog participating in the events at the furrnival,” says Shekhar Gaonakar, co-founder of PetCartThe party is hosted at Petcard Nest pet resort in Sarjapur road on January 27. Tickets are available at `199 and entry is free for dogs and children.