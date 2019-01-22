Home Cities Bengaluru

Party with your pets at this resort soon 

If you aren’t a pet parent but are looking at becoming one, the resort is also promoting an adoption drive, which is conducted by Charlie Animal Rescue Centre (CARE).

Published: 22nd January 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Carnivals are fun but why should your furry friend miss out on all the fun? The city will soon witness a carnival, or rather a ‘furrnival’ for your dogs to run wild and free.The party will include interactive games and music. You can also get a chance to interact with dog trainers or groom your pooch at the grooming corner.

An adoption drive will
also be conducted at the event

If you aren’t a pet parent but are looking at becoming one, the resort is also promoting an adoption drive, which is conducted by Charlie Animal Rescue Centre (CARE).“We wanted to create a carnival for both pets and pet parents. It is a one-day event from 11am to 8pm.

Pets have become closer to their parents than ever and it is a pride for the pet parents to see their dog participating in the events at the furrnival,” says Shekhar Gaonakar, co-founder of PetCartThe party is hosted at Petcard Nest pet resort in Sarjapur road on January 27. Tickets are available at `199 and entry is free for dogs and children. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp