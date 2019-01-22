Home Cities Bengaluru

Sleep related to coping mechanisms

Sleeping for a long duration of time is a natural part of a canine lifestyle.

BENGALURU : Sleeping for a long duration of time is a natural part of a canine lifestyle. Dogs spend more than half the day sleeping and lazing for most of the other half. They are active only for a few hours. How much a dog sleeps usually depends on his age, breed and lifestyle. Dogs that were bred for working have a genetic disposition to be active and busy and tend to sleep less.

This is because of the daily tasks that they have which necessitates them to be active. The age of the dog also matters significantly. Senior dogs tend to rest more as they become tired easily and will also have physical pains and limitations that restrict their activity level.

Puppies too exhaust themselves with all their play and exploration and therefore, need to sleep for about 18-20 hours to recoup. Dogs also sleep to cope up with unusual changes around them or with any unpleasant experiences that they might have had in the recent past.

If he has experienced a loss of his companion or parent, or any such inexplicable separation, he will tend to sleep through his grief and revive himself emotionally and physically. Health conditions also result in excessive sleeping. If you find a sudden change in your dog’s sleeping pattern, reach out to your veterinarian immediately. 

