Varthur lake fire: Bangalore Development Authority says not its fault

When BDA deposes before the Hegde Committee on January 30, it will reiterate that it’s the company’s responsibility to deweed and clean the lake.

By Suraksha P
 BENGALURU:  The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), which is responsible for the maintenance of Varthur Lake, continues to plead not-guilty when it comes to pollution in the water body. BDA says they were pulled up by NGT for no fault of theirs in December last year, since they had signed an agreement with a corporate entity called Minerals Enterprises India (MEI) for desilting of the lake under their corporate social responsibility activity. 

When BDA deposes before the Hegde Committee on January 30, it will reiterate that it’s the company’s responsibility to deweed and clean the lake. BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh said, “Varthur Lake has been given to MEI under CSR. In Varthur Lake, BDA has not intervened but for fencing and removal of encroachment. No other activity has been undertaken by us. It is not a contract, they wanted to take it up under CSR. An MoU was signed six months back.”

A senior BDA official said, “They haven’t initiated any work at all. They have been suggesting procurement of equipment from outside. A committee visited in April second week. In December last year, NGT made shocking observations against us. There has been some miscommunication. We lost 7-8 months for no fault of ours. Once we appear before Justice Hegde Committee, a call will be taken as to what to do next.”

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said it is the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board that has to find out what caused the fire. “It is the BDA and KSPCB who are responsible for the lake,” he said. Discharge of sewage, treated or untreated, into the lake has to be checked by the BWSSB. 

Officials from KSPCB and MEI were not available for comment. Jagadish Reddy, Varthur Lake warden and resident of Varthur, said, “BDA was supposed to call for an expert panel meeting regarding the progress made. A Detailed Project Report was made but MEI is awaiting approval of the implementation plan, only then can they proceed. MEI is supposed to carry out desilting.” Reddy added that recommendations were made by a state government-appointed committee in 2016, but no progress has been made. 

“KSPCB will inspect the area on Monday. Equipment has to go under high-tension wires, for which approval has to be given by BDA. Though STPs are set up under BWSSB’s supervision, BDA should also monitor those who haven’t set up STPs. All agencies are pretending as though nothing has happened and are calling it a ‘small incident’.”

