You could bag your next job at this youth festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The upcoming Under 25 Summit will be the Under 25 community’s sixth edition of the youth festival or as co-founder Shreyans Jain likes to call it “A party for responsible youngsters”. For the first time ever, the festival will include a job centre where people seeking job opportunities or internships can approach potential employers and network with them.

According to Anto Philip, who co-founded the community with Jain, the opportunities available are “cool roles from the future”– content writer, filmmaker, culture manager, artist management etc, and they have partnered with companies such as Tinder, FreshMenu, Viacom, Social and Scoopwhoop for the same. “It’s not like there is a dearth of jobs out there for youngsters.

The problem is, those jobs don’t give one the satisfaction they are looking for. So, we decided to partner with some companies and curate roles where people enjoy their work. This, however, is a pilot project for us so we are sure there will be a learning curve involved,” says Philip.

Besides this, the festival will also offer workshops in dance, music and content creation, and speakers such as CEO of Tinder Elie Seidman, YouTubers Jordindian and Prajakta Koli, and comedians Rohan Joshi and Abish Mathew will be present.The Under 25 team is expecting about 15,000 festival goers but according to Jain, not all of these will be from the city, since response from across the country has been overwhelming. People from Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi and Delhi have reached out to the organisers and shown an interest in the festival. It is precisely for this reason that an ‘Icebreaker Zone’ will also be organised at the summit.

Similar to speed dating, the zone will have eight chairs on either side and once a seat is taken, you have three minutes to strike a conversation with the person in front of you. Post that, you switch seats and continue the same with a new person, thus allowing you to network with at least 15 people in 45 minutes. “Often, if people are attending the festival alone, it’s difficult to strike a conversation or meet someone new. And if you come with a group of friends, you rarely branch out to meet more people. We wanted to change that and facilitate a way where people can meet either a friend, a potential business contact or a partner too,” reveals Jain.

On December 11, the community released a video addressed to Barack Obama, inviting him to be the keynote speaker at the festival. Philip says the ex-president’s team has gotten in touch with them and have expressed their happiness that young India came out in numbers online to support this movement of bringing him down. “The team has gotten in touch with us and we’re currently in conversation to figure possibilities. The power of the youth is real, one way/day or another, this will happen,” he added.