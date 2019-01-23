Bicycle tracks for last-mile connectivity to Metro stns

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those hesitating to use the Metro to travel in the city might want to reconsider this option, as the local civic body is set to provide the last mile link to Metro commuters. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is calling tenders for the construction of bicycle tracks from Metro stations, to provide for better connectivity to these stations.

The project will cost `99 crore, which will include the construction of tracks along the Green and Purple lines of the Metro. The BBMP has already held meetings with officials from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited in this regard.

An official from BBMP told The New Indian Express, “The Detailed Project Report will be completed this month. We want to call tenders by February end. However, we believe that the process may take another six to seven months for the final approval from the state government. The city can expect these tracks along Metro stations by the end of 2020,” he said.

The BBMP has currently completed a two km-long bicycle track along Cubbon Road, that is yet to be opened for cyclists. Meanwhile, the BBMP has been constructing bicycle tracks along the major technological hubs in the city.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport has issued work orders to the bicycle operators in the city, that will allow around 5,000 bicycles on city streets in several phases.