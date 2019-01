By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Winter fog in the city delayed 67 flights on Tuesday morning, resulting in the suspension of operations for 70 minutes. From 5.05 am to 6.15 am, no flights could take off at the Kempegowda International Airport.

67 flights were delayed in departure, nine flights were delayed in arrival, and five flights were diverted. One British Airways plane was diverted to Hyderabad, two Indigo flights were diverted to Hyderabad, and two BlueDart flights were diverted to Chennai.