Murdered friend haunts accused to confess his sin

A 24-year-old youth, haunted by a friend who he murdered,confessed to the crime while drinking with his friends.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old youth, haunted by a friend who he murdered,confessed to the crime while drinking with his friends.Abhishek, a resident of Nayandahalli, was arrested by the police in this connection.

He has been accused of murdering his friend Dinesh (23), a mechanic, by pushing him before a moving train near Nayandahalli railway station on March 15, 2016. Dinesh was found dead on the railway tracks on the morning of March 16, 2016. As his parents suspected foul play, the police registered a suspicious death case and questioned his friends, but had not got any leads. Thus, they closed the case, police said.
“On that night, the four had gone to a wine shop to drink. After the other two friends left, Dinesh and Abhishek left together. When they were near Nayandahalli railway track, they started fighting over a financial row. Furious, Abhishek pushed Dinesh before a moving train. Later, he cooked up a story, saying Dinesh died accidentally while crossing the railway tracks,” the police said.

“Shocked to learn this, the friends informed Dinesh’s father, who filed a fresh complaint with us on January 12. Based on that,Abhishek was arrested. On being questioned, he admitted to the murder. He said Dinesh was haunting him in his dreams and he had also gone to the graveyard, and apologised before his grave,” the police added.

