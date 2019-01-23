Sasikala’s lawyer warns IGP, she calls it ‘work hazard’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s lawyer has accused IGP D Roopa of defaming Sasikala, and warned to initiate legal proceedings against her, the IPS officer has termed it as ‘occupation hazard’.

D Roopa, IGP

At a press meet in Chennai, Sasikala’s advocate A Ashokan claimed that Sasikala, who is undergoing imprisonment at Bangalore Central Prison in a disproportionate assets case, was not given preferential treatment. He lashed out at Roopa, who had exposed the irregularities in the prison when she was DIG Prisons in July 2017. He warned of seeking legal action against IGP Roopa.

Reacting to this, Roopa tweeted, “I have always held that these (defamation suits, threats) are occupational risks/hazards. Yet, officers should not shy away from it. Public servants have to be transparent and accountable.”