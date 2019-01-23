Teacher sexually assaults minor, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old English teacher, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old female student, was arrested by Hulimavu police on Tuesday.Police said that the alleged incident took place in the school on Monday and came to light when the class 6 student, returned home.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, she was sexually assaulted when she went to the teacher with a doubt. “The case was registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The teacher was arrested on Tuesday morning. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody later,” police added.