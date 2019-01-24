Home Cities Bengaluru

40% of Bengaluru kids anaemic, finds study

Bengaluru’s kids are in need of some generous helpings of lentils, spinach and broccoli.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Bengaluru's Vidhan Soudha (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s kids are in need of some generous helpings of lentils, spinach and broccoli.
A study shows that iron deficiency or anaemia is growing rapidly among infants, children and teenagers in the city. In fact, as a child enters adolescence, chances of becoming anaemic increase.

The numbers are alarming and suggest that urban children may not have wholesome diets. The study says that around 40% of children in Bengaluru in the age group of 0-20 years are found to be anaemic. In the 0-10 age group, around 35% of children tested showed abnormally low levels of haemoglobin, and this increased to 41% among children in the age group of 10-20 years.

Dr Farhana Afroz, chief nutritionist, Healthcare Global Hospital, said, “Children aren’t given foods rich in iron and Vitamin C every day. Vitamin C is important for better absorption of iron. So citrus foods are as important as iron-rich foods. The intake has to be on a daily basis and not once in a while.”

The study found that the most common form of anaemia is Iron Deficiency Anaemia, a condition in which blood lacks adequate red blood cells (RBCs) due to insufficient iron. There could be other reasons for a child to suffer from anaemia, and some of the conditions may be genetic too.

Aplastic Anaemia occurs when the bone marrow is unable to make enough RBCs. G6PD deficiency can also occur where there is a lack of the enzyme that protects RBCs from byproducts of medication or disease.

Dr Ravi Kumar, chief of lab, RV Metropolis, a diagnostic company which conducted the study, said, “It is important to consume foods rich in iron. Vitamin C helps in absorption of iron and should always be included in the diet. Another thing to keep in mind is that tea and coffee interfere with the absorption of iron, so it is important to time your supplements well. Monitoring haemoglobin levels is also important for an anaemic person.”

Other reasons for anaemia could be thalassemia, where RBCs are destroyed at a faster rate than they are produced. Sickle Cell Disease is another cause of anaemia, where red blood cells change to a sickle shape, and are unable to move freely in the body, leading to oxygen deprivation in the body’s tissues and organs. Newborns are usually tested for G6PD deficiency and thalassemia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp