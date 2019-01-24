Home Cities Bengaluru

Three-storey building at Chamundi Nagar in Bengaluru tilts, residents leave

Fire and Emergency Personnel visited the spot later. BBMP officials said that due to the tilt there were chances that the building could collapse.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Occupants were evacuated after the three-storey building tilted | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: People living in a three-storey building at Chamundi Nagar in the city were evacuated after the building tilted during the wee hours of Wednesday, resulting in a scare. A total of 16 people, including six children, were among the occupants who were forced to vacate. Residents realised it around 2 am when vessels kept in the kitchen cabinets started tumbling to the floor.

Muneer H, a resident of the ground floor, told The New Indian Express that he woke up to noise of vessels and thought it was an earthquake. “When I entered the kitchen, I saw that tiles in the kitchen were breaking. I rushed my wife and two children out of the house and started emptying the valuables,” he said.
Locals in R T Nagar believe that construction activity carried out in a site next to the house was the major cause for the building to tilt precariously.

According to the building owner AS Maula, he had bought the building from a realtor two years ago at the cost of Rs 35 lakh.“Tenants have been residing in the building for more than three years. Now, they’ll have to vacate the premises as the building will have to be demolished,” he said.

Fire and Emergency Personnel visited the spot later. BBMP officials said that due to the tilt there were chances that the building could collapse. “The demolition order for the building will be issued soon,” the official added.

