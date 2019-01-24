Home Cities Bengaluru

Bellahalli landfill to make way for solid waste management research centre

This was decided by BBMP after noting that the natural capacity of the landfill to hold mixed waste from Bengaluru is expected to reach its optimum capacity in six months.

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike wants to set up a Solid Waste Management (SWM) Research Centre and a football ground on a 12-acre plot, which is Bellahalli landfill on the city outskirts at present. This work will start after six months.

This was decided by BBMP after noting that the natural capacity of the landfill to hold mixed waste from Bengaluru is expected to reach its optimum capacity in six months.According to BBMP, the landfill has been dumped with 1.5 lakh tonnes of mixed waste from Bengaluru and has the capacity to hold about 50,000 more tonnes.

The planned SWM Research Centre is exclusively for the field of solid waste management and the BBMP wants start-ups and research scholars to conduct studies in SWM treatment.The football ground will be built for nearby villagers on 2 acres of the landfill site. This was decided after villagers requested the BBMP to develop a ground as the locals had no space for sports activity.

According to the BBMP, the work will start after six months when the palike will level the landfill. Earlier, BBMP wanted to develop an international motorcycle dirt track to promote adventure motorcycling. However, the plan was dropped subsequently.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We have decided to establish the SWM Research Centre, which will work as an incubation centre for new ideas in SWM. The landfill already has leachate treatment bio-mining plant, which will be an additional benefit for researchers. Also, since the villagers requested a football ground, we will develop that too. This will take another six months. Every day, around 1,000 tonnes of waste is being dumped into the landfills and we expect it to be full in the next six months.”

