Medical negligence killed pregnant woman in Bengaluru?

BENGALURU: After a pregnant woman died at a government hospital in the city, her family members have alleged that it was due to medical negligence. They filed a complaint against the staff members, saying she died after being attended by junior doctors.These allegations were, however, dismissed by the hospital authorities.

According to a complaint filed at RMC Yard police station, the 24-year-old deceased, Arpita, was eight months pregnant. She was admitted to ESI Hospital in Peenya late on Tuesday night due to some complications.

“She was administered intravenous fluids after she was shifted to the ward. However, within ten minutes after she was given the medicine, Arpita died,” parents of the deceased have said in their complaint.

They have blamed the negligence of senior doctors. They claim junior doctors were forced to treat Arpita, and that was the cause of her death. Following the incident, relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the hospital, seeking action against doctors responsible for Arpita’s death.

Sources in RMC Yard police station said, though a complaint has been filed for medical negligence, hospital authorities have claimed that the death was caused due to pre-existing medical conditions of the victim.

Dr Yoganand, Superintendent of the Hospital, said that there were no trainee doctors at the Hospital and the patient, who was not his regular patient, had died due to her previous medical conditions. “Her exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report, which will be out soon,” he said. Probe is on.