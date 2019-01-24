Home Cities Bengaluru

Medical negligence killed pregnant woman in Bengaluru?

After a pregnant woman died at a government hospital in the city, her family members have alleged that it was due to medical negligence.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a pregnant woman died at a government hospital in the city, her family members have alleged that it was due to medical negligence. They filed a complaint against the staff members, saying she died after being attended by junior doctors.These allegations were, however, dismissed by the hospital authorities.

According to a complaint filed at RMC Yard police station, the 24-year-old deceased, Arpita, was eight months pregnant. She was admitted to ESI Hospital in Peenya late on Tuesday night due to some complications.  

“She was administered intravenous fluids after she was shifted to the ward. However, within ten minutes after she was given the medicine, Arpita died,” parents of the deceased have said in their complaint.
They have blamed the negligence of senior doctors. They claim junior doctors were forced to treat Arpita, and that was the cause of her death. Following the incident, relatives of the deceased staged a protest in front of the hospital, seeking action against doctors responsible for Arpita’s death.

Sources in RMC Yard police station said, though a complaint has been filed for  medical negligence, hospital authorities have claimed that the death was caused due to pre-existing medical conditions of the victim.  

Dr Yoganand, Superintendent of the Hospital, said that there were no trainee doctors at the Hospital and the patient, who was not his regular patient, had died due to her previous medical conditions. “Her exact cause of death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report, which will be out soon,” he said. Probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RMC Yard police station Arpita ESI hospital Peenya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp