200 Special KSRTC buses to ply during Republic Day weekend

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 200 additional buses to clear Republic Day rush.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 200 additional buses to clear Republic Day rush. These buses from Bengaluru to different places will ply for three days, starting Friday.

A release from the KSRTC said that, special buses will be operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places.

Buses from Satellite Bus Station at Mysuru Road will be operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Shanthinagar to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana state.

This apart, special buses will be operated from Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18th Cross,  Banashankari, Jeevanbheemanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukkesubramanya, Dharmasthala and other places based on the traffic potential.

Computerised reservation tickets can be booked in advance for special buses. Passengers can also book tickets online by logging on to www.ksrtc.in.

Advance reservation of tickets for the special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 707 counters within Karnataka and  in other states. 

A discount of 5% on the fare will be extended, if four or more passengers book tickets in a single ticket and a discount of 10% is offered on the return journey ticket if onward and downward journey tickets are booked simultaneously.

