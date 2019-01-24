Home Cities Bengaluru

Time to bring out your umbrellas again

After three weeks of cold weather, Bengaluru is likely to experience a spell of light showers over the coming weekend.

Published: 24th January 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After three weeks of cold weather, Bengaluru is likely to experience a spell of light showers over the coming weekend. Ahead of the same, overcast conditions will prevail in the region with foggy conditions during the early hours.

According to forecasts by Indian Meteorological Department, cloudy sky with light rain is forecast for two days –Saturday and Sunday, followed by possibility of a thunderstorm on Monday. Apart from Bengaluru, rest of the state too is expected to receive isolated showers. Due to overcast conditions, the cold spell experienced by the city is set to conclude to make way for relatively warmer weather in the
coming days.

Speaking to City Express, SSM Gavaskar, scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said that overcast conditions were caused by a low pressure area in Bay of Bengal. “Since the low pressure area is situated over South Bay of Bengal, its influence over the South Indian peninsula will be less. However, isolated showers are likely for both South and Northern parts of Karnataka,” he said.

During the weekend,most parts of the State are also expected to experience cloudy weather.TemperatureDuring the course of the next week, minimum temperature is expected to be around 15 to 17 degrees. Maximum temperatures will be around 27 to 29 degrees.Cloudy weather will soon make way for clear skies during the coming mid-week, causing minimum temperatures to dip around 13 degree Celsius in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp