10 years in BBMP, but 110 wards lack waste management 

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just 10 years ago, residents of the areas surrounding old Bengaluru harboured hopes for boost in civic infrastructure as the state government included seven City Municipal Corporations (CMCs) into Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BMP) to become Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

But today, the hopes of these residents in the 110 newly-added wards from CMCs, such as Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, RR Nagara, Kengeri, Bomanahalli and Mahadevapura, still remain unfulfilled.

The bright side was that property tax collection in the city got a shot in the arm after the newly-added areas promoted economic growth, which pumped up the 2018-19 BBMP budget to 9,000 crore. Massive development has taken place in these areas in the last decade, but with it came problems like garbage burning, waste dumping in public places and the resulting stink.

Experts believe that the local civic body lacks a systematic approach in waste management in these areas.

The BBMP has an allocation of 2 crore towards core areas and 3 crore towards the newly-added areas at ward levels to ensure better facilities. However, systems for garbage clearance and disposal need a better laid-out approach.