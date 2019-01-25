Home Cities Bengaluru

Seven Bengaluru nursing colleges may lose affiliation

The RGUHS has decided to issue public notice, asking students not to get admission in these colleges for the current academic year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven private colleges which offer nursing and allied health sciences courses in the city face threat of losing the affiliation. The RGUHS has decided to issue public notice, asking students not to get admission in these colleges for the current academic year. As the admission process for nursing and allied science courses starts in January, the university’s syndicate meeting has taken a decision to blacklist seven colleges which belong to the same group. 

“These seven colleges are facing allegation of tampering of marks cards and fabricating university documents, and include Bethel Medical Institute of Nursing Sciences, Hosmat College of Nursing, Gayathridevi College of Nursing, Pan Asia College of Nursing, Bethel College of Physiotherapy, Hosmat College of Physiotherapy and Hosmat Hospital and Educational Institution,” said Dr Sachidanand. “As per the decision taken in the syndicate meeting, we are giving public notice to inform students to avoid joining these institutions as we are not going to renew the affiliation for these seven colleges,” he said.

When contacted, Sunny D, chairman of the group of institutions said, “This is to defame the institutions, and some people are doing it purposefully. If the university has decided to blacklist the colleges, then they should give us notice. Till date, we have not received a single notice.”

