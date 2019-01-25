BBMP starts demolishing tilted building at Chamundi Nagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday started the procedure of demolishing the tilted building at Chamundi Nagar, near RT Nagar. The occupants of the building had emptied their valuables from their homes soon after the incident, on Wednesday while the owner had filed a plaint with BBMP.

Speaking to TNIE, AS Maula, owner of the building said that the process of demolition was on and the BBMP staff were making preparations for the same. “Windows, doors and other smaller parts of the building are being dismantled. As per procedure, the building will be brought down in a day or two,” he said.

He said he was not aware of the flaws of the building when he had bought it for `58 lakh, four years ago. “I have filed a complaint with the BBMP regarding the poor state of the building,” he said, adding that the building could have tilted due to faulty construction.

Muneer Hussain, who was living in the ground floor, said he was living in his mothers’ house after the incident while he had sent his wife and children to his in-laws in Nelamangala. “I have emptied all the valuables and shifted them to my friend’s room,” he said.