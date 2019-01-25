Home Cities Bengaluru

Bee-ginners to get lessons at honey fair

If you own a terrace or a kitchen garden where you grow fruits, vegetables and flowers, here is a chance to raise honeybees and draw fresh honey. 

Published: 25th January 2019

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you own a terrace or a kitchen garden where you grow fruits, vegetables and flowers, here is a chance to raise honeybees and draw fresh honey. Come February 1, University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will hold a one-day Madhu Mela (Honey Fair) at its campus in Bengaluru. 

For the city which has been witnessing farming-related melas for the last two months — Krishi Mela, Organic & Millets Mela and Horiculture Mela — the Madhu Mela will be the fourth one.  

More than 300 people including tribals are expected to participate in the event. There will be seminars related to beehives and stalls selling essential equipment.  Visitors will get to taste pure honey. Prof Rajendra Prasad, Vice Chancellor, UAS, told The New Indian Express that bee-keeping, a  popular occupation among farmers, can generate additional revenue as well as employment. 

For the urban-centric, there will be beehive boxes on show. People with terrace or kitchen gardens and even small gardens with more number of flowering plants, can go for bee-hiving. 

A beehive in your garden will be a man-made one in which some honeybee species can be raised hassle-free. According to Prof Prasad, one can spend just Rs 1,000 for a beehive box and other essential material, which is sufficient to raise honeybees in their backyard. 

“These bees will collect nectar from flowers grown in the garden. If the nectar is not sufficient, bees can go up to one kilometre distance to get more nectar,’’ he said. UAS experts will give training to those interested in bee-keeping.

It’s not just honey
K T Vijay Kumar, Principal Investigator and Scientist, All India Coordinated Research Projects on Honeybee and Pollinators, said that in India there is lack of awareness among the farming community about bee-keeping. Apart from honey, as a by-product, one can get bee wax, royal jelly, bee venom, propolis and collect pollen (which can be used in protein tablets for children). Spreading awareness on this will be on the Mela’s agenda. 
 

