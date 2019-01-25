Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gears up for Republic Day festivities

Army personnel rehearse for Republic Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Bengaluru on Thursday |Shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 2,000 schoolchildren will present cultural programmes at the city’s Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground on Saturday as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Addressing a joint press conference along with  City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar here on Thursday, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said preparations have been completed for the Saturday’s event. He said students from three government schools will also be part of the cultural programmes.

“The Governor will arrive at the venue at 8.58 am and will hoist the National Flag at 9 am. An Indian Air Force helicopter will shower flower petals during the flag hoisting. After reviewing the parade and receiving the guard of honour, the Governor will make his Republic Day speech,” Prasad said, adding that those taking part in the parade and cultural events have been rehearsing from Tuesday. “While 2,200 children will be presenting three cultural events, a total of 1,520 people are taking part in the parade. 

50 CCTV cameras to keep vigil

Regarding the security arrangements in place, City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “As many as 50 surveillance cameras have been installed in and around the ground.”

Events planned

  • ‘Namma Bharata Bhavya Bharata’ by 800 students of Government Higher Primary School, GS Palya, Electronics City and Shams High School, Konappana Agrahara

  • ‘Kargil Kathana’ by 700 students of Government Higher Primary School, Anjanapura and Navabharat Nirmana Vidyamandir, Weavers’ Colony

  • Demonstration of room intervention by two teams of para (special forces)

No parking zones

  • Kamaraj Road (from Cauvery Arts & Crafts Jn to Cubbon Road Jn)

  •  Central Street (from Anil Kumble Circle to Shivajinagar Bus Stand)

  • Cubbon Road (from CTO Circle to KR Circle and Cubbon Road Jn) 

  • MG Road (from Anil Kumble Circle to Queen’s Circle)

