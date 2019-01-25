BMTC staffers return bag with Rs 1 lakh to woman 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus conductor and a driver won praise when they returned a passenger her bag containing `1 lakh in cash, a hall ticket for her exams, Aadhaar card, ATM card and other valuables on January 19.

Subhadra, a resident of West Bengal, had come to Bengaluru to appear for the railway selection exams. She had taken a BMTC Vajra bus from the airport to Esteem Mall and had left the bag behind in the bus. The bus conductor Yellappa Betagiri, and the driver Shivakumar who were operating on the route were contacted by their depot staff about the bag, and later returned the bag to the woman.

Speaking to TNIE, Betagiri said the woman later came to the Whitefield depot to collect the bag.

Subhadra, who had her exams the next day, expressed her gratitude to the duo.