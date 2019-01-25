Home Cities Bengaluru

BMTC staffers return bag with Rs 1 lakh to woman 

Subhadra, who had her exams the next day, expressed her gratitude to the duo. 

Published: 25th January 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A BMTC bus conductor and a driver won praise when they returned a passenger her bag containing `1 lakh in cash, a hall ticket for her exams, Aadhaar card, ATM card and other valuables on January 19. 

Subhadra, a resident of West Bengal, had come to Bengaluru to appear for the railway selection exams. She had taken a BMTC Vajra bus from the airport to Esteem Mall and had left the bag behind in the bus. The bus conductor Yellappa Betagiri, and the driver Shivakumar who were operating on the route were contacted by their depot staff about the bag, and later returned the bag to the woman.

Speaking to TNIE, Betagiri said the woman later came to the Whitefield depot to collect the bag.
Subhadra, who had her exams the next day, expressed her gratitude to the duo. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp