Ajmera ponzi scam: Chargesheet filed, properties frozen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Ajmera ponzi scam case, where investors were duped of their savings of 26 crore. Apart from it, properties of the accused estimated to be worth `31 crore, have also been frozen by the authorities to ensure that the money lost by the investors is returned to them.

According to CCB, as many as 950 people from various parts of the city had filed a complaint against the firm. The Ajmera Group company, established in October 2017, had cheated several people by promising exorbitant interest rates for the investments made by them. The fraud was exposed in 2018 after one of the investors filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police against the company for not returning his deposits.

Among the three accused is 30-year-old Tabrez Pasha, the mastermind of the scam.

He had absconded after the court granted him anticipatory bail in October last year and was arrested in the first week of January, along with another accused Tabrezullah Shareef. The third accused, Abdul Dastagir, has been absconding after he was granted anticipatory bail in May 2018 and is still on the lam.

During the course of the investigation, 5.21 crore was found in various accounts of the three accused; a three-acre land estimated to be worth 20 crore in Devanuru Village in Mysuru and a site in Jayanagar worth 2 crore were among the properties seized by CCB.

“Based on the documents submitted by 950 people who were conned by the Ponzi scam, CCB has estimated that the money owed by the company is 26 crore. Efforts are on to identify other properties of the accused and to return the money to the victims,” a CCB release said.