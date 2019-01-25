Home Cities Bengaluru

Ajmera ponzi scam: Chargesheet filed, properties frozen

The Ajmera Group company, established in October 2017, had cheated several people by promising exorbitant interest rates for the investments made by them.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has filed a chargesheet in connection with the Ajmera ponzi scam case, where investors were duped of their savings of 26 crore. Apart from it, properties of the accused estimated to be worth `31 crore, have also been frozen by the authorities to ensure that the money lost by the investors is returned to them.

According to CCB, as many as 950 people from various parts of the city had filed a complaint against the firm. The Ajmera Group company, established in October 2017, had cheated several people by promising exorbitant interest rates for the investments made by them. The fraud was exposed in 2018 after one of the investors filed a complaint with the Jayanagar police against the company for not returning his deposits.
Among the three accused is 30-year-old Tabrez Pasha, the mastermind of the scam.

He had absconded after the court granted him anticipatory bail in October last year and was arrested in the first week of January, along with another accused Tabrezullah Shareef. The third accused, Abdul Dastagir, has been absconding after he was granted anticipatory bail in May 2018 and is still on the lam.

During the course of the investigation, 5.21 crore was found in various accounts of the three accused; a three-acre land estimated to be worth 20 crore in Devanuru Village in Mysuru and a site in Jayanagar worth 2 crore were among the properties seized by CCB.

“Based on the documents submitted by 950 people who were conned by the Ponzi scam, CCB has estimated that the money owed by the company is 26 crore. Efforts are on to identify other properties of the accused and to return the money to the victims,” a CCB release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajmera ponzi scam Ajmera Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp