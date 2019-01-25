Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru doctors save newborn suffering from flesh-eating disease

A month-old-baby girl, infected by a ‘Superbug’ that was eating her flesh, was saved by doctors at a private hospital here recently.  

Published: 25th January 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A month-old-baby girl, infected by a ‘Superbug’ that was eating her flesh, was saved by doctors at a private hospital here recently.  The baby was suffering from a rare life-threatening infection of the skin called Necrotising fasciitis, also known as ‘flesh-eating disease’. Her parents, based in Jharkhand, approached the doctors at Aster CMI Hospital a month ago.

A team of doctors, including Dr Sudheer K A, consultant neonatologist; Dr Madhusudan G, lead consultant plastic surgeon; Dr Chetan Ginigeri, consultant PICU, and Dr Shilpa V, senior specialist at the department of paediatrics, operated on the baby.

Just five days after the baby was born, the parents noticed pus-filled vesicles on her chest. Though she was given antibiotics at a Jharkhand hospital, her condition continued to worsen. Her blood got infected, leading to high fever and respiratory distress. The child was then flown to Bengaluru.  It was a case where a group of disorders characterised by various forms of highly inflammatory skin condition resulting in large fluid-filled blister-like areas seen in first four weeks of life.

The child had an innocuous looking superficial skin infection manifesting as small pus-filled boils which then eroded into the skin and underlying fascia and muscle to cause local destruction of tissues. The bug commonly known as “MRSA - Methicillin”- resistant Staphylococcus Aureus -  is a bacteria which can cause life-threatening infections.

Dr Sudheer said, “Her chest was being rapidly eaten away leaving a gaping defect over the skin which would leave a scar. We had to address three issues — control blood stream infection, debride and remove dead skin and flesh — thereby controlling the source, and optimise wound care so that the baby girl did not have a gaping defect and scar over her chest wall.” Dr Chetan said,  “As they are from financially less-privileged background, we made use of a crowd-funding platform to raise 7 lakh.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Superbug

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp