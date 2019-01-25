Manchanabele reservoir: Karnataka HC notice to government on stone crushing  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government on a PIL filed by Tavarekere Hobli Nagarika Hitarakshana Samiti seeking directives to stop alleged illegal stone crushing and quarrying activities in the catchment of Manchanabele reservoir.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar ordered issuance of notice to the Principal Secretary to Government, Senior Geologist, Department of Mines and

Geology, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The petitioner has sought directives to the authorities to stop operation of stone crushing and quarrying activities in and around Tavarekere and surrounding villages as it is likely to affect the reservoir, besides causing hardship to the people and livestock of nearby villages.