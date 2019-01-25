Home Cities Bengaluru

Profs at IIM-B show solidarity with Anand Teltumbde

The reputed author recently had the Supreme Court reject his appeal to quash the FIR against him. 

Published: 25th January 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staff and students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) have come out in support of Prof Anand Teltumbde, one of the activists booked by police for allegedly inciting caste-based violence in Bhima Koregaon in January last year.  The reputed author recently had the Supreme Court reject his appeal to quash the FIR against him. 

The statement, issued as a copy of a similar statement by professors and faculty of IIM-Ahmedabad, highlights the achievements of Prof Teltumbde. “We are concerned about the repression faced by persons who speak for social justice, and those who serve as role models for the aspiring youth,” it read.  

“We are writing as concerned citizens and members of  IIM Bangalore about the injustice being meted out to one of IIM system’s illustrious alumni Prof. Anand Teltumbde under false charges,” the statement begins and highlights some of his achievements before going on to say that the signatories were alarmed that a public intellectual — who has made selfless contribution to the nation through his scholarship — can be under threat of imprisonment on the basis of extremely questionable and prima facie motivated evidence,” the statement added. 

A total of 53 members have signed the statement, including Professor Trilochan Sastry.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Teltumbde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp