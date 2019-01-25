Profs at IIM-B show solidarity with Anand Teltumbde

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staff and students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) have come out in support of Prof Anand Teltumbde, one of the activists booked by police for allegedly inciting caste-based violence in Bhima Koregaon in January last year. The reputed author recently had the Supreme Court reject his appeal to quash the FIR against him.

The statement, issued as a copy of a similar statement by professors and faculty of IIM-Ahmedabad, highlights the achievements of Prof Teltumbde. “We are concerned about the repression faced by persons who speak for social justice, and those who serve as role models for the aspiring youth,” it read.

“We are writing as concerned citizens and members of IIM Bangalore about the injustice being meted out to one of IIM system’s illustrious alumni Prof. Anand Teltumbde under false charges,” the statement begins and highlights some of his achievements before going on to say that the signatories were alarmed that a public intellectual — who has made selfless contribution to the nation through his scholarship — can be under threat of imprisonment on the basis of extremely questionable and prima facie motivated evidence,” the statement added.

A total of 53 members have signed the statement, including Professor Trilochan Sastry.