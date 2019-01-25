Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru residents seethe over smouldering garbage

Residents of these areas complain that BBMP has a lackadaisical approach towards collection and disposal of waste here.

Published: 25th January 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

smouldering garbage

Some mischief-makers had set the garbage dumped here ablaze, after which the dry bamboo grass growing nearby also caught fire.

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The rampant dumping and burning of waste at night in several outer wards of the city is posing fire safety threats to the parks, trees and grasslands in the surroundings. Residents of these areas complain that BBMP has a lackadaisical approach towards collection and disposal of waste here.

On Tuesday night, fire engines had to be rushed to Poorna Prajna Nagar in Uttarahalli to douse a fire on the main road, which may otherwise have spread to a nearby park. The office-bearers of the Poorna Prajna Housing Cooperative Society noticed the fire on the Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road, and informed the fire services. Some mischief-makers had set the garbage dumped here ablaze, after which the dry bamboo grass growing nearby also caught fire.

Many wards, such as Uttarahalli, Vasantpura, Hemmigepura, Gottigere and Begur, are facing such problems as waste is not cleared by BBMP for days together. 

Residents have been complaining about the menace, but no action has been taken by the civic agency so far. The many sites lying vacant are used not just by pourakarmikas but also residents as small landfills.

Uphill task

The stretch from Uttarahalli-Poornaprajna Road towards NICE Road underpass in BEML Layout, RR Nagar, presents a sorry sight. The once pristine hilly area has turned into a waste dump. The vacant sites facing Mantri Alpyne complex are owned by real estate developers who have fenced their lands in parts, but people still throw waste here.

On this road itself, there are two private waste collection units. A worker here says, “We are not aware of who comes and dumps garbage on this narrow, uphill stretch of road. But every morning, we see the road full of waste. Unable to bear the foul smell, we sometimes burn it as this land falls neither in Uttarahalli nor RR Nagar ward.”

Poorna Prajna Nagar’s woes

In Poorna Prajna Nagar, the vacant sites have turned into dumping ground. To tackle the problem, residents burn the waste, which includes plastic, glass, metallic parts and medical waste.  

H Anilesh, secretary, Poorna Prajna Nagar Resident Welfare Association (PPNRWA), says, “We face problems of waste disposal every day, as there are seven pourakarmikas who do the work at their own will. Although biometric attendance is mandatory for them, you can hardly see them working. BBMP has given them no tools for waste collection. The one vehicle allotted for the whole layout is usually away for repairs.”

Indifferent BBMP

Residents living across from 1-4th main road and near BMTC depot no. 33 complain that they have never seen any BBMP worker collecting waste in the last five years. 

Sudha (name changed), a resident of 3rd main, said, “The pourakarmikas can be seen only on 29th main road where the corporator lives. The corporator is indifferent to people’s complaints and claims he is doing his best to address the problem.”

There are 90-100 apartment complexes with 40-80 flats per complex in Poorna Prajna Nagar. Only a few complexes of more than 40 flats have a tie-up with a bulk collector. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
garbage Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp