Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences placement cell to help students find jobs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is good news for medical students completing their undergraduate courses in the state this May. The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is setting up a dedicated placement cell to help medical students find jobs immediately after completing their UG course. Placement drives will soon be conducted across the country in which private firms will also take part. “This is the first time a medial university is having a placement cell. All eligible medical, nursing and allied science students at UG level will be able to participate in the placement process,” said vice-chancellor of the university Dr Sachidanand.

“We will also make efforts to invite medical industries and hospitals abroad to take part in the placement activities for the benefit of our young graduates,” said Sachidanand. A nominal fee of `500 to ` 1,000 will be charged from students for the maintenance of the cell.

Apart from this, students pursuing medical courses at colleges affiliated to the RGUHS will also get an opportunity to visit foreign universities as a part of student exchange programme. “We have received requests for student exchange programme from universities across the globe, including top medical universities and hospitals located in England, Dubai and America. We will be signing MoUs with Higher Education England (HEE), Dubai University and others in near future,” the VC said.

RGUHS to introduce research at undergraduate level

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru has decided to encourage research activities at the undergraduate level for medical students from the coming academic year. Students who get admission to MBBS courses will be allowed to involve themselves for three to six months in research activities after one year of joining the course. The university will spend D15,000 on each student.

New courses at RGUHS

Bachelor course in audiology, speech and language pathology

BSc emergency medicine technician course under AHS

Bachelor in occupational therapy

Colleges must keep funds for research

RGUHS is making it mandatory for all affiliated colleges, even private colleges to set aside D1 crore towards research activities. In case any interested PG student wants to pursue some research activity, colleges must be able to fund it, the varsity has said.

Faculty members to get training at IISc

RGUHS has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) where faculty members from medical colleges will undergo a six-week in-house training on pathology, micro-biology and bio-chemistry. After training, the university will assist government medical colleges in purchasing equipment relevant to these sectors. A training programme in nano-technology is also being held at IISc. The varsity has also signed an MoU with NIMHANS for conducting MPhil course in clinical psychology.